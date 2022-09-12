It’s no pulp fiction, Rotary Club of Buena Vista’s Great State Tomato War, also known as the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War, moves south this year to Poncha Springs.
The gates open at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Here Below Ranch, 8410 CR 250, for the juicy spectacle where participants battle each other with over-ripe “tomammunition.”
At 3 p.m. entertainment, games and a silent auction will begin.
The event is a fundraiser put on by Rotary Club of Buena Vista to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
A new feature this year, a kids’ only tomato war will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the main event, which ripens at 5 p.m. when the Texans will defend the “Tomalamo” against the Coloradans.
The Colorado versus Texas Tomato War is a long-standing tradition in the area that began in 1982 near Twin Lakes.
The war was an annual event until 1994 when it died out, but it was revived in 2020 by past participant Larry Bunte as a fundraiser for the Cycstic Fibrosis Foundation.
In 2021 Rotary Club of Buena Vista, with the help of Bunte ran the event at The Meadows in Buena Vista to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in Buena Vista and Lake County schools.
For more information, registration or donation information visit tomatowar.org.
