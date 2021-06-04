Colorado TINTS (Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces) and Salida Circus will present a speech about the future of feminine leadership at 7 p.m. Monday at A Church, 214 D St.
Author, speaker and business coach Lila Veronica will present “The Future of Feminine Leadership: A Collaborative Discussion on Creating a New Era for Humanity,” a press release stated.
Veronica will also lead discussion focusing on questions about the future and feminine leadership.
Suggested donation is $10-$25. Refreshments will be provided.
Veronica hosts the “W.O.W! Women who Own their Worth” podcast and personally mentors business owners and organizational leaders to own their value in the world and clear blocks getting in the way of their success.
For more information email thereinventedwoman@gmail.com or call Jennifer Dempsey at 719-239-4500.
