Judy Nelson served overseas from Buena Vista

“It’s important for service men and women to know they’re not forgotten while they are away from home. The jar says it all, in patriotic hues of red, white and blue: Donations for boxes to our troops!” Judy Nelson, in the Oct. 25, 2014, Times.

The longtime American Legion Auxiliary volunteer carried the jar up and down East Main Street, raising money to send boxes of much-needed provisions to troops in Afghanistan.

“Their favorite is beef jerky,” Nelson noted. “Everyone gives freely … and they all thank me for what I’m doing.”

Nelson died last month at age 89.

– David Schiefelbein

Though she died Oct. 11, Judy Nelson and her work for U.S. troops will not be forgotten.

Originally from Augsburg, Germany, Nelson came to live in Buena Vista from Leadville in 2008 with her husband, Reginald, a 23-year flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force and a member of American Legion Post No. 55.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.