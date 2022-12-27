Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its December students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Jaxon Smith
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader.
Parents: Hollyann Garcia and Scott Smith.
Nominating teacher: Chris Smejkal.
Comments: Jaxon has a great attitude and always works hard. He is kind and helpful to his peers.
Amelia Armstrong
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader.
Parents: Melissa and Ross Armstrong.
Nominating teacher: RayAnn Wilkins.
Comments: Amelia is worthy of recognition because she is kind and respectful toward peers. Amy works hard in class to understand topics that are being taught. She also works on helping other students that don’t always understand topics right away and helps teach them. She makes a difference in the classroom by ensuring that other students are feeling included.
Hannah Christiansen
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Mary and Ryan Christiansen.
Nominating teacher: Sara Wilcox.
Comments: Hannah comes to school every day ready to give her best effort in all challenges thrown her way. Hannah doesn’t need any reminders about what is expected of her. Her class and homework show that she gives great attention to the small details and puts extra time into her work to make sure she understands the lesson’s target, not just completing the work. Not only is Hannah a hard worker, she consistently has a positive attitude and encourages others to do their best. Hannah is a delight to be around. Her positive outlook is contagious and her classmates enjoy her company. She believes the best in all of her classmates.
Owen Cozart
Salida Middle School fifth-grader.
Parents: Ary and Arthur Cozart.
Nominating teacher: Sandy Love.
Comments: Owen perseveres in school. She is going above and beyond all of the expectations and even helps her classmates. Owen loves school and learning. She is a delight to have in class, and we all enjoy being around her. Owen gives me a hug everyday when our school day is finished and I look forward to those hugs.
Madalyn Cabe
Salida Middle School sixth-grader.
Parents: Jenny DeLuca and Andrew Cabe.
Nominating teacher: Sixth-grade team.
Comments: Madalyn is dedicated to challenging herself and looks for other strategies for problem solving.
Chloe Epperson
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: Sam and Sherri Epperson.
Nominating teacher: Heidi Slaymaker.
Comments: Biology does not come easy to Chloe. She puts in extra work in order to understand the material and has learned to advocate for herself when she runs into barriers. Chloe always has a smile on her face, never complains and is willing to ask clarifying questions that help her out as well as the rest of the class.
Amelie Keyser
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: David and Holli Keyser.
Nominating teacher: Sarah Evans
Comments: I think Amelie is worthy of this recognition because of her academic performance in all of her classes as well as her continuous drive to go above and beyond in anything she does. She is one to look up to, and I look forward to watching her continue to succeed in high school.
Eoin Blackburn
Salida High School senior.
Parents: David and Janel Blackburn.
Nominating teacher: Todd Bright.
Comments: Eoin is an outstanding student who constantly strives to do the best work possible. He is unafraid of new challenges and is always looking for ways to expand his knowledge. He is not afraid to ask those tough questions about science that engage the whole class. I can count on Eoin coming to class with a positive attitude ready to challenge himself as well as me. I appreciate his hard work and effort he puts into chemistry. Eoin represents what I feel it takes to be a successful student. He is one of those students who makes teaching an enjoyable experience.
