Salida Soup retuned Feb. 18, once again giving organizations a chance to compete for mini grants while community members vote for the winners with their dollars.
The three organizations that presented on the community fundraising platform included ElevateHer, Guidestone Colorado and Colorado Theater in Non Traditional Spaces (TINTS).
After the votes were tallied, ElevateHer finished with three more votes than Guidestone, nine more than TINTS and was awarded a $650 mini grant.
The monthly events are sponsored by Partnership for Community Action, a social enterprise working to bridge the communication gap between leaders, businesses and the community-at-large.
The next Salida Soup is scheduled for March 18.
Groups interested in presenting can find information at https://www.gopfca.com/salida-soup-submit-to-present.
Log on to https://www.gopfca.com/salida-soup for more information about the program.
