Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo pleaded not guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges related to a Sept. 23 incident at the school.
Trujillo faces charges of harboring a minor, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer and official misconduct.
He appeared for a motions hearing before Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull Friday with his attorney, Riley Selleck.
The hearing addressed discovery items such as a request for reports written by Salida police officer C.J. Meseke, who was serving as acting school resource officer at the time of the Sept. 23 incident while the assigned officer was out on maternity leave.
Meseke served as SRO in Salida School District from 2017-2019.
Selleck said the defense was especially interested in reports filed by Meseke having to do with students in crisis during that time.
Deputy District Attorney Wendy Hickey told the court there were more than a hundred reports made by Meseke with no easy way of separating out those involving mental health issues or weapons except case by case.
Some cases that have since been expunged may be unsealed by court order if relevant to the case.
In all cases the juveniles’ names would be redacted.
A trial date of July 28 for a three-day jury trial was set with a pre-trial readiness conference and plea cutoff of June 28.
The trial dates for the misdemeanor charges against Trujillo precede another related jury trial set for Aug. 4-5 for a criminal charge of tampering with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.