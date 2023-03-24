A grass fire that started Thursday in a rural neighborhood between CRs 140 and 253 just east of CR 250 burned approximately 14 acres.
It was contained in about an hour, and no injuries or damage to buildings occurred.
The Chaffee County Communications Center received the call at approximately 12:19 p.m. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Colorado State Patrol initially responded and soon after were assisted by the Salida Police Department and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
Six wildfire trucks, five tenders and a structure engine were on hand. Representatives from the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control arrived at the end, just to check on the fire.
Kent Maxwell, battalion chief for Chaffee County Fire Protection District, said one of the residents also had a front-loader that was very helpful, proving that you don’t always need to fight fire with water.
Maxwell said the fire was likely caused by a lawn mower hitting a rock and creating a spark.
Pushed east by winds, the fire threatened five houses. Maxwell said residents not having any extra burnable material around the homes certainly helped, with one home sustaining burn damage around three sides but no damage to the structure.
First responders immediately addressed the fire at the houses in its line. An Everbridge emergency notification alert was sent to residents, and about six homes were evacuated, Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess estimated.
“We definitely had some concerns early on,” Bess said.
Some challenges were the high rate of the spread and wind shifts, Bess said, and it was difficult getting in front of it. The fire was stopped within feet of the residences and outbuildings.
The fire was contained shortly after 1 p.m., and the Everbridge alert was canceled and residents permitted to return to their homes, although the Salida Fire Department stayed on for an additional hour and a half.
The last grass fire of this size in the area was in the exact same location a couple of years ago, Bess said.
In part due to lots of manure piles, which tend to stay burning longer, Chaffee County Fire Protection District is still closely monitoring the site.
“It is imperative that our county residents have cleaned all debris and flammable materials away from your homes,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release. “Keep your grass and weeds cut as short as possible and of course insure you have done proper mitigation in regards to trees on your property.”
It is a good idea to have a go-bag packed in the event an evacuation is ordered, he said, and to be educated on what steps need to be taken.
Spezze reminded the public to have proper address signs placed at the entrance of their property and make sure they are registered with the Everbridge emergency notification system used by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Chaffee Fire makes green and white reflective address signs for the purpose of assisting first responders. Sign up for Everbridge at http://chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
