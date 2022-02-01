DENVER – River outfitters lost another battle Friday in their fight against the federal government over an increase in minimum pay for guides.
Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado denied the outfitting companies’ request to temporarily stop the increase from going into effect on Sunday.
“Because plaintiffs have failed to show a strong likelihood that they will succeed on the merits of their appeal, … the Court thus finds that an injunction pending resolution of plaintiffs’ appeal is inappropriate,” he wrote in a ruling.
On Jan. 24, the judge denied a request to temporarily block the new pay scale from taking effect while the outfitters’ lawsuit to overturn it winds its way through his court this year.
The companies are challenging the denial by appealing the Jan. 24 ruling.
Friday’s 11-page ruling came on a request to keep the increase from going into effect while the appeal is underway. The appeal process typically takes several months minimum.
Federal attorneys in Washington, D.C., are defending against the lawsuit and against delays in implementing the wage rule change.
The companies argue that the Biden administration last year imposed the hike in pay (effective Jan. 30) without legal authority to do it. The outfitters contend that it will have an economically detrimental effect on them.
Arkansas Valley Adventure company, doing business under the name AVA Rafting and Zipline, filed the lawsuit Dec. 7. Duke Bradford, owner of the Buena Vista company, and Colorado River Outfitters Association are the other plaintiffs.
The federal government is requiring outfitters and certain other businesses who do business on federal land to pay employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour, regardless of locality, and overtime wages of at least $22.50 per hour if they work more than 40 hours per week, according to the lawsuit.
The Colorado companies use U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land for their river trips.
The companies “typically pay their employee guides a flat fee on a per-trip basis,” the lawsuit states. “The guides are generally considered covered employees under the FLSA (Fair Labor Standards Act), and outfitters, therefore, calculate applicable federal minimum wages for the length of a trip and pay a fixed wage above that rate. The work is seasonal, and many guides work as many hours as they can through the busy season – almost always working more than 40 hours in a week.”
The plaintiffs, in a court filing Thursday, told the judge that if the increase took effect Sunday as scheduled, the companies would “incur significant compliance, implementation and direct wage costs,” which are an irreparable harm to them.
Because the companies “have raised substantial questions concerning the rule’s validity, particularly in light of its significant impact and the novelty of the issues presented in this case,” they wanted Brimmer to stop the wage rule from taking effect pending the outcome of the appeal.
The federal attorneys disputed that the outfitters would suffer irreparable harm: “They cannot show irreparable injury – all they offer is speculation.”
Those attorneys also pointed out that after hearing Bradford testify Jan. 6, the judge stated Bradford is not certain whether the Biden Rule would ultimately affect AVA’s profits.
That’s because Bradford’s company also offers ziplining, fishing, horseback riding, stand-up paddleboarding and all-terrain-vehicle tours, and because approximately only 30 percent of AVA’s revenue is from activities that take place on federal land while less than 10 percent of AVA’s revenue is from overnight trips on federal land, the judge stated in his ruling.
“Plaintiffs at most will be required to increase wages for certain guides by the difference between what they pay now, i.e., up to 60 compensable hours per week at a rate exceeding $15 per hour, and the wage mandated under the Biden Rule, i.e., up to 56 hours at a regular rate of $15 per hour, plus up to four hours at an overtime rate of $22.50 per hour,” the federal attorneys wrote. They characterized the difference as insignificant.
If the judge had temporarily blocked the effective date, it would have resulted in “lost wages to hundreds of thousands of employees” across the United States that are covered by the increase, the government asserted.
