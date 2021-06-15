Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, a nonprofit conservation organization based in Salida, is giving free FIBArk Whitewater Festival passes and other perks to those who participate in volunteer work Thursday through Sunday.
Volunteers will help educate Chaffee County residents about different recycling options in the area, survey residents about their preferences and educate the public about GARNA’s efforts to create a greener environment.
Duties for volunteers will also include monitoring and emptying recycling bins.
Volunteers who participate in cleaning the park and carrying trash to the dumpster on Friday will earn beer tokens.
Visit http://bit.ly/garnafibark to sign up for shifts of 2-4 hours each. Volunteers will meet at the bright orange GARNA booth on F Street.
Anyone age 5 and older can participate. Students who want to gain more volunteer experience, environmentalists and anyone who missed out on buying a FIBArk pass are encouraged to volunteer.
Visit bit.ly/GARNArecyclesurvey to participate in the GARNA recycling survey.
