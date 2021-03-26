Morales family makes donation to remember John Daugherty

by Max Smith
Times Staff Writer
Marc and Debbie Morales gifted an antique wheelchair to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Buena Vista Health Center in honor of their doctor, nurse practioner John Daugherty, who died last week in a car accident on his way to work.
Accepting the donation was Devyn Kindall, supervisor at the Buena Vista Clinic. The notes on the photo of Daugherty above the chair read “Forever in our hearts” and “We will miss you!”
The chair had belonged to Debbie’s mother, a collector of antiques, who died last year. When the Morales’s learned of Daugherty’s passing, they decided to get the chair out of storage and put it to use as a memorial to the nurse practitioner.
Marc Morales didn’t know how old the chair was, but estimated that it had been used in the 1930s or ’40s, based on having seen similar chairs used as props in movies from that period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.