U.S. equities ended mixed Thursday.
The technology sector led the broader market, while energy was the biggest decliner.
Shares of Qualcomm rose after the company reached a $1.8 billion settlement with Huawei over royalty disputes.
The U.S. gross domestic product shrunk by a record 32.9 percent in the second quarter. This was slightly better then economists feared.
U.S. Treasuries were higher as yields dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with less than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $5.20 to $1,948.20, and crude oil prices fell $1.09 to $40.18 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.20 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.55 percent.
