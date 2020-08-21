At the library we pride ourselves on helping people get access to information. But there is a big difference between having access to information and knowing how to use it.
In this regard, beginning in September, local resident Richard Loth has agreed to share his experience and expertise related to mutual fund investing through a bi-weekly “Morningstar Investment Education Lecture” at our library’s new Tolkien meeting room.
More people invest in mutual funds than any other investment product. As practiced by the vast majority of individual investors, investing, for them, means investing in mutual funds.
However, while mutual funds are a relatively simple investing vehicle, the general public often lack financial know-how, are time-challenged, or suffer from a confusion of information overload.
As a consequence, numerous academic and professional studies show, unfortunately, that the so-called average investor has a relatively low level of investment literacy.
Suggested approaches to individual investment education are plentiful. However, as an investment analyst/educator, Richard Loth states that “it is disappointing to see hardly any mention of the unique Morningstar Library Edition (MLE) in the financial press or advisory commentary.”
This exceptional resource is made available, on a subscrption basis, to some 1,500 public libraries in the U.S.
For subscriber-library members, the MLE resources are readily accessible, and free of charge, from a MLE subscriber-library’s website database.
The good news for Salidans is that in July the Salida Regional Library became a subscriber-library and its library members have remote Internet access to the MLE’s online mutual fund data resources.
These lectures will start Sept. 5 and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Respecting COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, attendance will be limited to 12 persons per lecture (facemasks required), which means that prior registration for each lecture is required. You may call the library to sign up or check in with the front desk.
We are preparing for many other multi age offerings this fall. We hope to have that information to you by next week.
As parents and students are having to make some tough decisions this school year, I wanted to remind the community of a few education options we offer at the library.
These can be used as supplemental classes for any home school program or extra help/practice for those needing it.
Universal Class offers everything from cooking class to business courses to higher level math to office skills and so much more.
For a full list of offerings, go to our website at salidalibrary.org/research-learning/ and click on Universal class, you only need your library card to enter into the wealth of information.
We also offer Mango languages for those wanting to learn a new language or sharpen their skills. And, our new learning kits (mentioned in a previous article) are ready for check out. These will give you hands on experience and offer multiple resources on a specific topic.
Susan Matthews is director of Salida Regional Library District.
