Fundraiser makes $17,000 for Ukrainian refugees

Eva Balazova, president of Slovakian nonprofit group ASTRA, hugs a Ukrainian refugee who has just received financial aid from donors in Chaffee County. A local fundraiser brought in $17,000, distributed in part in September, with the second half to be distributed this month.

 Courtesy photo

With the help of Salida bikepacking bag company Oveja Negra and other donors, Slovakian nonprofit ASTRA recently raised $17,000 locally for Ukrainian refugees in the Slovak Republic.

ASTRA is headed by Eva Balazova, mother of Salidan Eva Egbert.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.