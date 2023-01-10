Fundraiser makes $17,000 for Ukrainian refugees

With the help of Salida bikepacking bag company Oveja Negra and other donors, Slovakian nonprofit ASTRA recently raised $17,000 locally for Ukrainian refugees in the Slovak Republic.
ASTRA is headed by Eva Balazova, mother of Salidan Eva Egbert.
Half of the funds was distributed to refugees in time for the holidays, while the other half will be given this month, as weather will worsen and more refugees are expected to arrive.
Salidan Krista Jarvis, a senior Oveja Negra employee, visited Slovakia in March and said she was moved by the conditions of Ukrainian refugees there. Since it is common in Ukraine for women to join the military, many refugee children were put into their grandparents’ care while their parents stayed to fight.
There was a disconnect, Jarvis said, because many refugees were hoping the situation would change and get better – many student refugees continued to go to school online with Ukrainian teachers, but there was no place for them to go back to, as many of their homes were destroyed.
“I was really in shock by what was happening,” Jarvis said. “I was nonstop thinking about it.”
As soon as Jarvis had the idea to help the refugees, she contacted her friend Balazova, president of ASTRA, to make a plan of action. ASTRA is a group of women in Lucenec, Slovakia, dedicated to helping people in need. The group has been in operation for the last 20 years, mostly helping single moms and Roma, also known as Gypsies. Their aim shifted with the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.
Oveja Negra tries to do a couple of different charities per year, usually local ones, owner Lane Wilson said. The situation in Slovakia was important to Jarvis, however, “and she’s important to us.”
“It was kind of crazy at first,” Wilson said. “It took a while to figure out what to do.” One difficult aspect, she said, was figuring out how to legally organize a drawing – which couldn’t be a raffle, as it would be considered gambling. As a workaround to make the fundraiser available for everyone, an alternative means of entering involved submitting a 500-word essay about an act of kindness.
Oveja Negra and ASTRA partnered with the Chaffee County Community Foundation for help with legally constructing the fundraiser, grant management and distributing the funds.
“Watching something horrible happen abroad and be powerless is a challenge,” Betsy Dittenber, Chaffee County Community Foundation executive director, said.
Dittenber said the money went toward buying the refugees necessities such as clothes, school supplies and bikes for transportation. There were 111 refugees at the time.
Oveja Negra’s staff sewed bike bags and other merchandise with Ukrainian colors to sell for the fundraiser, with all materials purchased by Wilson out of pocket. Many local businesses also chipped in for the fundraiser by donating items for the drawing.
“This is important to us because these people in this other country in this small town are just like you and I,” Wilson said. “I would hope if something awful like this happened to Salida, people would reach out to help us worldwide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.