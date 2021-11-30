Incidents of COVID-19 in November reached 400 during the weekend with the addition of 13 new cases Saturday.
By Monday another 13 cases brought the total to 413.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports 28 COVID-19-related Emergency Department visits in the past two weeks, with 11hospitalizations. The hospital currently has two cases hospitalized.
New data posted by Chaffee County Public Health shows the number of vaccinated versus unvaccinated hospitalizations by month beginning in May. Since then 11 vaccinated and 65 unvaccinated cases have been hospitalized with the virus at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
|Vaccinated
|Unvaccinated
|May
|0
|4
|June
|1
|6
|July
|2
|10
|August
|2
|6
|September
|1
|13
|October
|3
|9
|November
|2
|17
VaccinatedUnvaccinated
May04
June16
July210
August26
September113
October 3 9
November 2 17
Reports of the new Omicron variant Friday by the World Health Organization show no cases of the variant, which arose in South Africa, have been reported thus far in the United States.
The dominant strain of the virus in the United States and in Colorado continues to be the Delta variant.
The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people follow prevention strategies and that those ages 5 and older get fully vaccinated.
Those already vaccinated are encouraged to get a booster when eligible. Currently eligibility is time-based: six months out from full vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Chaffee County Public Health has scheduled four vaccination events with the mobile COVID-19 vaccination site bus.
The vaccination bus schedule is:
Thursday – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets, Buena Vista.
Friday – 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverside Park, Salida.
Dec. 17 – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets, Buena Vista.
Dec. 18 – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the LGBTQ Health Fair, G Street and Sackett Ave.
All events will provide Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and second doses and boosters.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for those ages 5-11.
Flu shots will also be available for kids and adults.
No appointment is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.