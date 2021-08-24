Western Fremont Historical Society will host “Access Sunday” from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the WFHS History Center, across from Howard Hall at 70 CR 56.
The public can view the society’s new World War I and Grange exhibits along with others, a press release reported.
Among the exhibits are artifacts unearthed during the foundation repairs, 67 notebooks highlighting the area’s pioneers and history and information about local historic landmarks.
For more information call Shari Mohr, 719-942-3355, or Debbie Hildebrand, 303-506-4399, or visit westfremonthistory.com.
