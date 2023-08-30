Petitions for candidacy have been received for the Salida mayor, city council and city treasurer positions for the November election.
Incumbent Mayor Dan Shore will be running unopposed.
In Ward 1 Suzanne Fontana is running unopposed to fill the seat currently held by Jane Templeton. Templeton has decided not to run for a second term.
In Ward 2 Adriene Kuhn and Aaron Stephens are running for the seat currently held by Mike Pollock, who has decided not to run again.
In Ward 3 incumbent Alisa Pappenfort is running for her seat again. She will be going up against Jackie Berndt. Adam Martinez has also submitted his petition, but did not collect enough valid signatures. He has until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to rectify the situation.
Candidates for city treasurer are Ben Gilling and Wayles Martin.
The election for city council is scheduled for Nov. 7.
