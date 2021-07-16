Western Fremont Historical Society invites the public to an open house of the WFHS History Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at 70 CR 56 in Howard.
The group is celebrating completion of the exterior restoration of the historic 1898 Free Methodist Building known as the “little white church” in Howard.
Artifacts unearthed during the foundation repairs will be on display, and visitors can view new World War I and Grange exhibits and check out new publications and information about local historic landmarks.
Visitors are invited to visit with the historians and share stories, photos and memories about the church.
For more information contact Shari Mohr at 719-942-3355 or Kris Shurr at 719-942-3653.
