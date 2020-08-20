City council approved two ordinances regarding property it owns on Crestone Avenue at Salida’s regular meeting Tuesday, bringing an affordable housing project on the property two steps closer to reality.
The council unanimously approved the first ordinance to re-zone the city-owned piece of land immediately south of Crestone Avenue from R-1 single family to R-2 medium density.
The decision to vacate a piece of Crestone Avenue’s actual road was more contentious, but council ultimately approved ordinance 2020-11 by a 5-1 vote with Mike Pollock dissenting.
The ordinance to vacate the road will connect two pieces of city-owned property, providing enough land for the Chaffee Housing Trust to potentially build six affordable housing units in four buildings, opposed to two if only the first ordinance passed.
A limited impact review, however, must now be done before the development can go forward.
Councilman Justin Critelli said he was elected to council to champion affordable housing and noted that the proposed development aligns with the community’s preference for density within the city opposed to sprawl.
Councilman Dan Shore also supported the proposal, noting that he campaigned on affordable housing as well. Shore also said he was touched by residents who spoke out against the ordinances and felt vilified for it. “That’s not right,” Shore said.
Councilman Harald Kasper, responding to a question about why this location was chosen, said it was difficult to find a piece of property for a development. He said there are other city-owned properties, but “not a single property was shovel ready.”
Kaspar said a big reason he supported the project was his trust in the Chaffee Housing Trust.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton wandered what the cost to the community of losing workers is and called it an “equity issue.” She also said, “reconfiguring it for six families is the best use of the land.”
Council member Alisa Pappenfort also said the equity issue was important and added that she felt M Street would be safer if flattened out and getting rid of part of Crestone Avenue would “be traffic slowing.”
Pollock, however, wasn’t convinced He said he has confidence in the Chaffee Housing Trust, but suggested scaling back the project to avoid having to vacate Crestone Avenue. “I think the road is a huge deal for people, not who’s going to live there,” Pollock said.
The majority of community members who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the project while the majority who submitted letters to the council opposed it.
Many people who spoke in favor of the ordinances talked about how difficult it is to find a place to live in Chaffee County. A few people who were able to buy homes from the CHT at Two Rivers also spoke in support, saying that owning a house was a blessing while another said they wouldn’t have been able to buy a house here if it CHT hadn’t helped.
One person who opposed the project said she would welcome two units in the space. Another objected because of “fiscal responsibility.”
“If it was in your backyard, I guarantee you’d be standing up here too,” said one resident who opposed the ordinances. “I don’t want what I have destroyed.”
Another resident said, “I think we should use every glimmer of property for affordable housing.”
If the development goes forward, council chose the second option to reconfigure M Street near the project, re-grading the road to make it less steep and safer.
The electric lines will have to be moved under ground at a cost of $80,000 but funds totaling $1.2 million are already set aside for projects like this, generated by a franchise fee Salida pays.
Sewer lines will also have to be moved under M Street, but the Chaffee Housing Trust is paying for that.
Including the appraised land value of $122,000, the affordable housing project would cost the city between $304,000 and $329,3000.
Also at the meeting, council approved a water facilities reimbursement for the Confluent Park subdivision.
Soulcraft Brewing also got approved for a new brewpub license and plans to add wine to its menu. Soulcraft previously had a manufacturing license.
