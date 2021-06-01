Buena Vista dedicates first local landmark

by Max Smith
Times Staff Writer
Town staff and members of the Locke family gathered for the official dedication of the first Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission local landmark May 21.
The Locke home on Cedar Street received one of 10 plaques the commission plans to install, marking historic structures.
This marks the commission’s move toward marketing and building Buena Vista’s reputation for heritage tourism, Historic Preservation Commission president John O’Brien said.
The home, built around 1890, was locally landmarked by the town in 2017, the first to be named a local landmark since the town became a Certified Local Government in 2016. The home has been in the Locke family for 75 years.
O’Brien said that Buena Vista’s certified local government status allows the town to tap into some of the millions of dollars Colorado has set aside for historic preservation.
It would connect locally landmarked structures like the Cedar Street house, as well as the East Main Street building that is now (although not for much longer) home to the Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar and the old Chaffee County Courthouse, now the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, with tax credits to help finance structural repairs.
In the Lockes’ case, they’ll be using the funds to repair their home’s roof.
