My favorite time of year has finally arrived and with it cooler temperatures which are great for baking and cooking.
Time to start thinking about all things pumpkin. Yes, pumpkin spiced lattes are back, but what about pumpkin pork stew, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cream cheese-stuffed French toast and pumpkin pies. You get the idea.
But what about apples?
Long before pumpkin flavored coffees arrived on the scene apples were the primary fall fruit people waited for. There are 25 apple varieties available commercially in the United States and most grocery retailers stock about 11 of these. That’s not always the case here in Salida, but there are several apple farms nearby to procure something different.
For this baker, Granny Smith is the apple of choice. Originally from Australia, this sweet-tart apple is super crisp, stores well and is great in many cooking applications.
The Honeycrisp, created by the University of Minnesota, is also delicious. It has a unique honey-tart flavor and is great in salads and as a snack.
According to bestapples.com, the Red Delicious apple is the most popular apple world-wide and is prized for its sweet, mild flavor. Originally from Peru, this apple is now grown in Iowa. Its cousin the Golden Delicious from West Virginia is also sweet and mellow. Its flesh stays white longer than any other apple when sliced.
Sauteéd Apples and Bacon
If you want to serve apples for breakfast or for brunch, consider trying Sauteéd Apples and Bacon. If you want to omit the bacon, sauté the apples in 3 tablespoons of butter instead. This recipe is a spin on the apple casserole served at Cracker Barrel.
Ingredients:
4 large, all-purpose apples, like Golden Delicious or Granny Smith.
8 slices of bacon
2 to 4 tablespoons of brown sugar
Prep:
Core, seed and slice the apples. I like the skins on, but they can be peeled if desired.
Fry the bacon in a large, heavy skillet until crisp. Transfer the bacon to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Cover with aluminum foil and keep warm in a 200 degree oven.
Pour all but 2 or 3 tablespoons of bacon fat out of the skillet. Add the apple slices and cook over high heat, stirring frequently until they are tender, translucent and beginning to brown. This should take 7 to 10 minutes.
Remove from the pan onto a serving plate, sprinkle with brown sugar and surround the apples with bacon. Serve with eggs and toast.
Baked Apples with Sausage
Baked Apples with Sausage is a great winter dish, hearty and tasty. This can easily be eaten as a main dish on its own or served with a crisp salad and crusty bread.
Ingredients:
6 large all purpose apples, Golden Delicious works well.
1 cup or about a half pound of spiced breakfast sausage
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Prep: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut a slice from the top of each apple. With a spoon, scoop out the cores and pulp, leaving a ³/4-inch shell. You might have to trim the bottom a little so it remains upright.
Cut the pulp away from the cores and combine with the sausage in a large skillet. Brown on medium high until the sausage is no longer pink and the apples are soft.
Put the apple shells in a baking dish and sprinkle with the cinnamon. Fill the apples heaping full with the sausage mixture. Bake uncovered until the apples are tender when pierced with a fork, but still hold their shape, about 30 to 40 minutes.
Apple Cake
Apples also make tasty desserts. This Apple Cake recipe was my grandmother Lesta Smith’s and something we looked forward to each fall. It is simple to make and packs great apple flavor. Frost with a caramel frosting, if desired, for a caramel apple treat.
Ingredients:
1½ cups white sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 cups, about 3 medium Granny Smith apples, cored, seeded and chopped
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13x9 rectangular pan. Mix sugar, oil and eggs on medium speed until blended. Stir in remaining ingredients, except the apples and nuts. Beat 1 to 2 minutes until blended. Stir in the apples and nuts. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake 35 to 45 minutes, until cake is set and a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Set aside to cool. If frosting, see recipe below. If not, a light dusting of powdered sugar is all that is needed.
Caramel Frosting
Ingredients:
½ cup butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup whole milk
2 cups powdered sugar
Prep:
Melt the butter in a 2-quart sauce pan over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar and stir constantly until it just starts to boil.
Reduce heat to low and boil 2 minutes. Stir in milk, heat to boiling. Remove from heat and allow to cool until mixture is lukewarm.
Gradually stir in the powdered sugar. Place the pan of frosting into a bowl of cool water and beat until smooth and of a spreading consistency.
If the frosting becomes too stiff, stir in additional milk a teaspoon at a time. Frosts a 13x9 cake or 2 8-inch rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.