The Salida Holiday Maker’s Market Saturday attracted vendors from across the region to offer a wide selection of handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods and jewelry.
The market is scheduled to take place three more times before Christmas – this Saturday, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave.
Gigi Douglas and Victor Rivera came to the market from the Saguache area. Douglas said it was their first time participating in the event. “We just moved down to the valley and are branching out to different art markets,” she said. The duo offered a variety of handcrafted woodwork.
Cari Conari was another first-time participant at the market. She is from Denver but recently moved to Alamosa. She said it was only her third art show, having done two in November prior to this. She said the event was a great opportunity to “come and see what Salida is like.”
Conari offered homegrown herbs and teas with medicinal qualities at the event. She is also a passionate artist who has painted numerous murals, interiors and public art pieces in Alamosa. She had some of her art on display at the market.
Kristin Tsosie said it was her fifth time participating at the holiday market. She has done art shows across Colorado in recent years. Tsosie offered a wide selection of indigenous-inspired jewelry, including handcrafted bracelets, necklaces and earrings.
