More people can now attend a single event in Chaffee County.
Commissioners, sitting as the Chaffee County Board of Health, approved an extension of limits on the number of people allowed at outdoor events from 2,000 up to 5,000 people and raised the percentage of capacity for indoor events from 65 percent to 75 percent at a special meeting Monday.
Commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella voted in favor and Greg Felt dissented.
Chaffee County Public Heath Director Andrea Carlstom said there were three trains of thought on outdoor capacity within public health.
“We want to respect all of the resources that go into planning an event.” That includes what feels like a manageable event cap that reasonably incorporated the event’s mission and values.
Carlstrom said the second consideration is that Chaffee County has had “quite the dynamic and challenging couple of years.” She mentioned the Decker Fire, missing persons, and COVID-19.
As the summer season takes shape, Carlstrom said there is a need to provide some respite for first responders. She pointed to the coming wildfire season and the need to not take away from local assets with large events.
Carlstrom also encouraged the board to look for locally focused events to unite and bring the community together as opposed to events geared for those outside of the county.
She acknowledged the state has removed all restrictions on the size of crowds at indoor and outdoor venues and some counties have followed suit.
Throughout the pandemic, local public health orders have superseded state orders where they are stricter.
Carlstrom emphasized public health’s prioritization of health and wellness of the community.
She also stated there are still a lot of unknowns regarding COVID-19 and its variants, including the length of the effectiveness of the vaccinations and when booster shots will be necessary.
Baker advised looking toward other large scale events for guidance, citing Red Rocks and Coors Field as examples where precautions such as sectioning off areas and keeping track of attendees to make possible contact tracing more manageable if cases of COVID-19 do occur.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health has taken the step to provide a tool kit for precautions for event planners from a public health perspective.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services director Josh Hadley said there were two sides to the issue, supporting people who want to get moving with plans for entertainment and the fatigue component for first responders who need some time to recuperate.
He said larger events might necessitate leaning on other departments and agencies, adding it may be tough to get the support out of county agencies because they are in the same state.
In approving the move to larger gathering sizes, Granzella said there is a need to move back to normal.
Both Baker and Granzella stated the onus of implementing procedures to mitigate virus transmission for an event would fall on the event managers.
The move by the Board of Health does not supersede municipal limits on gathering sizes if they are stricter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.