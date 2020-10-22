Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker wrote in an email Wednesday a reminder about improvements to CR 300 in regards to the narrow approach to the Ruby Mountain Campground and Browns Canyon National Monument trailheads.
Baker said the the Colorado Program Decisions Committee approved an application for the project in May.
“Although we distributed the information when it was released, it was overshadowed by COVID-19 news,” he said.
Baker is a member of the Colorado Program Decisions Committee.
“The Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) is the same program that provided the bulk of the funding, oversaw the planning, and issued and supervised the contracting for the Cottonwood Pass Road (CR 306) project,” Baker said.
“This CR 300 project is needed even without Nestlé or any other considerations and has multiple benefits.”
“The road is really narrow through there,” Baker said. “So buses and general traffic is very hazardous.
In addition to being narrow, CR 300 features a blind section through the curves.
The embankment on the river side needs stabilization as well as on the rock side of the road, Baker said.
“With the erosion and the stability the site lines and narrowness of the roads and increased traffic its a very needed project.”
Benefits to the project include less erosion down into the river and northbound and southbound traffic will be able to pass one another.
In a letter to Bob Christiansen, county administrator, the U.S. Department of Transportation wrote that the Browns Canyon National Monument access road project application has been accepted.
The May 13 letter details include widening and realigning a quarter mile of CR 300 to improve safety.
It includes constructing 24 feet wide travel way, consisting of aggregate surfacing and installation of appropriate safety features including signage and guardrail.
The project’s preliminary schedule is for construction funding in fiscal year 2025, based on availability of funding. Construction would likely begin later that year.
The schedule is contingent on if program funding is available.
The project cost is estimated to be $2,700,000. Chaffee County will provide $465,000 in cash to meet the 17.21 percent match requirement.
Existing right of way extends 60 feet wide along the roadway; 40 feet wide on the north/rock side and 20 feet wide on the south/river side. Property on the north/rock side of the project is owned by Nestlé.
“Nestlé has expressed willingness to donate the required right of way,” James A Herlyk, Federal Lands Access Program Manager and Federal PDC representative wrote in the letter.
