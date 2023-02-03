Diasha Thompson signs letter of intent

As Salida High School senior Daisha Thompson signs a letter of intent to play tennis at Piedmont University, her coach Josh Bechtel, left, talks about his time watching her grow. Also supporting Thompson are assistant coach Mike Mandicino and her grandparents Robin and Shawn Dill.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

After three years of practicing a rapidly developing passion, Salida High School senior Daisha Thompson signed on Wednesday to play tennis at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.

“Tennis is a big passion of mine,” Thompson said, and one that has made her very busy with something fun to do. “I love that it’s individual. I can grow at my own pace and be able to play based on how hard I work,” she said.

