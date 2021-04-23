by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Suzanne Morphew’s 50th birthday is April 30.
It has been almost a year since the mother of two disappeared from her Maysville home, reported missing from a Mother’s Day bike ride May 10.
Several of Morphew’s friends have organized a birthday vigil for 7 p.m. April 30, at Poncha Springs Visitors Center at which time a bench will be dedicated in her honor.
Organizer Tisha Leewaye said the main reason for the vigil is to make sure Morphew’s name “stays out there.”
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigations have conducted joint investigations in the attempt to find Morphew.
Law enforcement has reported conducting at least 10 large-scale searches throughout the county, many interviews and collecting more than 500 tips via a dedicated tip line, but nothing has yielded what happened to her.
Morphew’s brother, Andy Moorman also organized a search in late September, which turned up nothing concrete to point to his sister’s whereabouts.
The case remains under investigation.
