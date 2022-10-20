In the course of a criminal investigation into poaching in Park County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife made three arrests after executing search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County Tuesday.
The warrants and arrests were part of an ongoing CPW investigation into a Park County poaching case.
A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to the investigation.
David Schlitt, age 64, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption and hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.
Robert Schlitt, age 36, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption and hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.
Richard Schlitt, age 33, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear and failure to prepare game meat for human consumption.
“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County said. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”
CPW wildlife officers, park rangers and the Colorado Springs Police Department participated in the searches.
“I would like to thank CSPD for their support and assistance in this investigation,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region.
The case remains under active investigation.
