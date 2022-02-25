Michelle Mills, CEO of Colorado Rural Health Center, gave the Salida Hospital District board of directors a briefing Tuesday on 2022 legislative measures in process relative to rural healthcare.
Among the bills the organization is monitoring are HB22-1005 – Health-care Preceptors Tax Credit, HB-22-1013 – Microgrids for Community Resilience program and SB22-078 – Prior Authorization Exemption Health-care Provider, all of which will have some impact on rural healthcare in Colorado.
Lesley Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of fiscal services, presented the finance report.
Fagerberg said the first month of the year saw a downturn in growth revenue on the inpatient side.
She said a high number of surgery cancellations occurred in January due to facility challenges, some staffing and provider challenges, and working around illnesses.
One of the items that impacts hospital finances most significantly is surgery, which is one of the hospital’s predominant service lines from a revenue-generation and bottom-line perspective.
Fagerberg said, “We haven’t seen cancellations at this level that I recall. Hopefully it was just a blip.”
She said the hospital is on track so far for February.
Director of Human Resources Julio Nuñez shared a new format for data sharing regarding attracting and retaining personnel at HRRMC, which he said would look at variables such as compensation and housing to determine how to best attract new staff.
Recruitment is a priority of the Human Resources Department to fill staffing shortages at HRRMC.
