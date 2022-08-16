Salida City Council members discussed an appointment to the Salida Planning Commission during their work session Monday.
The two applicants are Brian Colby, currently an alternate on the board, and Laura Wancura Atwood.
Because one of the applicants could not attend the meeting and the council will be voting to fill the position during its regular meeting today, council members compared the two applications instead of interviewing the candidates.
Atwood said she has only attended one planning meeting but was impressed by the number of questions.
“I admit that I am not well versed on the ins and outs of this board, but I would love the opportunity to learn more so that I can be an effective member of the team,” she said. “I don’t believe I have many qualifications in the area of planning and zoning, but I’m eager to learn and committed to become well versed enough to be an asset to the commission. If offered a seat on the board of the Planning Commission, I would be representing the people who are most affected by its decisions, the working class of Salida.”
Atwood said she was not familiar with the land use code or the comprehensive plan.
Colby, who was vice chair of the Superior Planning Commission, has been an alternate for six months. He said that while in the Superior position, he helped to develop a comprehensive plan for “over 5,000 housing units and approved several planned urban developments, including a major retail center,” which included Costco, Home Depot and Whole Foods.
“I am a scientist with a broad set of technical and business expertise,” Colby said. “My business career afforded me the opportunity to work closely with the federal and state governments and to interface with members of the public. For example, I led the development of cleanup standards for the Rocky Flats Closure Project in Golden.”
Colby said he had a good working knowledge of both the land use code and the comprehensive plan.
If the city council were to promote Colby to the board, his alternate spot would be open.
“I know that historically we’ve stepped people up from alternates,” Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said. “I want to give the woman a chance for her hometown experience.”
Atwood said she moved to Salida when she was 5 years old and grew up here.
“I agree with Alisa,” Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato said. “I want to bump Laura up and leave Brian as the alternate.”
Naccarato also asked how many women were on the board and if there were any working mothers.
The Planning Commission has six members and two alternates, with three men and three women as regular members and both alternates being men.
Franco Palumbo, a city planning technician who led the discussion, said there were working mothers on the board.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said, “I’m certainly in favor of more women in government positions. But it makes sense for Brian, who knows the position, to move up and let Laura learn the ropes.”
Salida Public Works Director David Lady presented future plans for the Poncha Boulevard streetscape design.
Lady talked about having sidewalks and a bike path along the golf course. When asked about putting in a median, he said that wouldn’t really make sense because of the homes along the boulevard.
Council also heard a report from Artscape and its feasibility study and Creative Space Needs survey summary.
