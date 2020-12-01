Palace converts to condos

The historic Salida Palace Hotel, hosting travelers since 2012, will cease to exist as a lodging business at the end of 2020.
The next transition for the building is what owners Fred and Vicki Klein intended when purchasing the structure fourteen years earlier. They will sell the fourteen units on the second and third floors as condominiums.
“That was the original plan,” Fred said. “We just didn’t realize it would take this long to happen.”
A ten-week closure caused by the COVID-19 shutdown of Chaffee County forced the Klein’s to re-evaluate their personal and professional future.
Being unable to open for guests for nearly three months ate away at savings, as even a closed hotel has expenses, including mortgage payments and utilities. Not sure how long the downturn would last, Fred and Vicki sold one of the two downstairs suites to generate cash. They were surprised by how quickly the unit sold with multiple backup offers.
“That’s when we knew the time was right to return to our original plan,” Fred said. “That particular unit has always been the caretaker apartment. It’s where our daughter lived with her family for years. So, it was never part of the hotel operation.”
Realizing the real estate market had fully recovered and facing ongoing uncertainty over future virus-caused lockdowns, Fred and Vicki chose to return to their initial strategy of converting the building to condominiums.
Fred noted that both he and his wife are nearing 70 years old and have realized they need to slow down.
Nothing will change on the exterior of the building. The lobby and the remaining downstairs suite are not part of the transition. The couple have no plans for that half of the structure.
After purchasing the Palace Hotel building in 2006, Fred and Vicki quickly realized they’d taken on a much larger project.
The entire plumbing system demanded replacing, walls needed removal, down to the studs and many sub-par structural issues required repair.
The couple spent several years doing a total renovation and restoration on the historic structure, first constructed in 1909.
The Great Recession of 2008 resulted in plummeting real estate prices and drought for condo sales. “We had to come up with another idea,” Vicki said.
“We didn’t have a choice,” Fred said. “We knew nothing about the hospitality industry, but we needed to make things successful financially.”
So, Fred and Vicki Klein transformed themselves into hotel operators, doing everything from baking the morning treats to cleaning rooms.
Shifting to a hotel proved challenging.
“One thing we didn’t think about was having to furnish the whole place,” Vicky said. “It was fun but took a lot of money that we hadn’t planned on. But we had to make the property work.”
Adapting to their new reality, the pair determined to exceed guest expectations.
As a result, in their first year, the Salida Palace Hotel was named number one locally by TripAdvisor. They’ve received the same honor every year since.
In 2015, family members Trisha and James White, and Scott Baker joined the operation.
Trisha and Scott are the Klein’s children. For the past five years, the trio has managed the day-to-day workings of the company.
“It’s been a 365-day-a-year job,” Trisha said. “While I’m sad to have this chapter of our lives come to an end, I understand the decision and fully support my parents.”
Trisha said she is excited to have more time to spend with her children, ages three and eight.
“This has been much more of an emotional decision than I expected,” Vicki said. “Fred and I have been involved with real estate projects for years, but this one is personal, and I’ve found myself tearing up quite a bit.”
Over the years, the Palace Hotel building has served many purposes, including retail space and an inexpensive apartment complex.
In 2012, the hotel concept was revised, returning the building to its original purpose.
“I feel so blessed to have been able to restore this building and preserve it for Salida. It was in terrible condition. And that was part of our first thoughts, even though it might have been naïve. Fred and I thought we could make a difference in the town,” Vicki said.
Fred and Vicki Klein arrived in Salida in 2006 from Santa Fe, where they were builders.
They fell in love with the historic downtown and began searching for a property to renovate.
The Palace Hotel building came to them by chance in a random conversation with neighbors. What most attracted the couple to the structure was the wood.
“It was such a special place,” Fred said. “All this unpainted original southern pine.” Next to the hotel on Sackett Avenue is another structure, originally part of the Palace Hotel. The Klein’s sold that property to focus on the hotel renovation. “It was a struggle to pull it off, but we are happy to have made a positive difference. And we know this historic landmark will remain even if it has a different purpose.”
Because of virus restrictions, there will be no farewell party or tours.
“It’s bittersweet,” Trisha said. “This place has been a huge part of my life, and the community embraced us right away. But it’s the right time.”
