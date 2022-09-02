The Herbert Scott trial ended in a mistrial Thursday afternoon after five days of testimony and jury deliberation.
Scott is charged with sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.
Following 12 hours and 15 minutes of jury deliberation, the jury was unable to come up with a verdict.
The jury was called in at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, at which time the foreman told 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy the jury continued to be deadlocked and were farther apart than earlier in their deliberation.
Murphy declared the mistrial with no objection from the defense or the prosecution.
He acknowledged the “significant amount of time” the jury had put into the trial and thanked the seven men and five women for their service (a female alternate had been excused).
“This was not an easy case to sit on, and I really appreciate your hard work,” Murphy said.
A hearing to reset the trial will be held at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 14.
