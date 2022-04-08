A decadent evening of chocolate awaits at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion during the 37th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Hosted by The Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports victims of domestic and sexual abuse, the Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy promises an evening of chocolate dessert samples, beer and wine tasting, live music and a silent auction.
“Mount Princeton is very generously offering us the space for a rate that allows us to host the event in their beautiful space while still maximizing proceeds to support The Alliance’s programs,” Shelley Schreiner, The Alliance director, said.
While sampling appetizers and chocolate, guests can enjoy music from local band Wanderlust Road.
Several unique items will also be available from the silent auction, including tours and tastings at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Soulcraft Brewing and Vino Salida; personal training sessions with Trailblazer Wellness; Pilates sessions with Leslie Duran; and some health and wellness packages.
There will also be several one-of-a-kind art pieces from local artists such as Leslie Jorgensen and Linda Frances, as well as a variety of gift certificates and gift baskets from local businesses.
Normally taking place the weekend before Valentine’s Day, the Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy was moved to April for several reasons. COVID-19 transmissions were still a great concern earlier this year, making in-person events like this more of a challenge to put on. Weather has also been a detriment to the event in the colder month of February, Schreiner said, though April weather can also be unpredictable.
Most importantly, April was chosen for the reschedule because it is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. “We felt that it was a great opportunity to raise awareness in the community of our services for sexual violence survivors,” Schreiner said.
As a main source of The Alliance’s fundraising for almost 40 years, Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy is an essential means of sustaining the organization’s work.
The pandemic led to the event going virtual last year, forcing some creativity on running it. Schreiner praised event coordinator Becki Rupp on the way she put on the 2021 event, which featured cooking demonstrations from chefs and other experts in the community.
“It ended up working really well, and we’re keeping the online silent auction feature this year,” Schreiner said. “So even if folks can’t attend the event on April 14, they can still support The Alliance and bid on some really cool silent auction items online.”
Historically, The Alliance has been heavily funded by federal grants; however, this funding may be cut by up to 40 percent in the coming year or two, Schreiner said.
“Survivors’ needs do not wane with funding cuts; if anything, people experiencing domestic and sexual violence have greater needs in the wake of the COVID pandemic. We know the community values these critical services, and we hope to raise enough funds to continue to provide top quality, confidential and completely free services,” she said.
Tickets cost $40 at the door or $35 in advance on The Alliance’s website, www.alliancechaffee.org/the-alliance-event-chocolate-lovers-fantasy or https://cutt.ly/JFe1MNa.
