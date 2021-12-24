Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Burley Mullins, 38, of Salida Dec. 10 on a Fremont County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Robert Dale Roberts, 26, Salida, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of fugitive of justice and simple assault. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Levi Taylor Herrera, 31, homeless, was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of second-degree burglary – residence, theft from a building, criminal impersonation, attempt to influence a public servant and trespassing. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Juan Aguilar-Zuniga, 32, Leadville, was arrested Dec. 8 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jake Englund, 26, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 8 on a charge of prohibited use of a weapon. He was issued a summons.
Nicholas Huckleberry Francis, 48, Salida, was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of two counts of fugitive of justice and a moving traffic violation. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Freddie Perez Coronado, 48, homeless, was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and three counts of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Dylan Sage Wilson, 24, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of violation of personal recognizance bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jordan Thomas Randolph, 29, Littleton, was arrested Dec. 4 on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons.
Christina Theresa Hussey, 36, Ehrenberg, Arizona, was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, violation of a restraining order, driving a vehicle while under revocation and two counts of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $9,000 bail.
Kyle Matthew Wiebe, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 30 on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons.
Jesse William Bugielski, 29, Rifle, was arrested Nov. 29 on a Garfield County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Shantel M. Hogan-Worrell, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 29 on a charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. She was issued a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
