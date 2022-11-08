8,603 ballots received for 2022 election

As of Monday evening, Chaffee County Court and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported 8,603 ballots had been received in the 2022 General Election.
Of those 1,336 were received Monday.
Mitchell said Monday morning was busy at the drive-through ballot drop-off at the Chaffee County Courthouse, and by 11:30 a.m., in the three hours the site was open, 185 mail ballots had been received by election judges.
There are several ways to cast a ballot today, Election Day.
Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs in-person voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
• Salida Rotary Scout Hut Vote Center, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
• Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
• Chaffee County Fairgrounds. 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
Salida voters may also drop off mail ballots at 104 Crestone Ave. either in the ballot drop box in front or at the drive-through drop-off.
Buena Vista voters may use the drop box at 112 Linderman Ave.
Mitchell said watchers have been monitoring the process at different sites throughout the election.
She said watchers should remember it is strictly against the rules for them to interact with the election judges, and it is against the law to intimidate election workers.
No cellphones are to be out, especially when private data is exposed, Mitchell said.
