8,603 ballots received for 2022 election

Kaitlyn Krizmanich of Salida, center, deposits her ballot for the General Election Monday as election judges Cassie Mason, left, and Steve Bush man the drive-through ballot drop-off in front of the Chaffee County Courthouse. In-person voting centers in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista will be open today as well as ballot drop-off sites.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

As of Monday evening, Chaffee County Court and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported 8,603 ballots had been received in the 2022 General Election.

Of those 1,336 were received Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.