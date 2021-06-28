Note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Sunday.
After a mudslide closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon overnight Saturday, the interstate was open again at 6 a.m. Sunday, only to be closed again as another mudslide struck just east of the No Name Exit Sunday evening.
Colorado Department of Transportation reported the mudslides occurred near No Name Exit, Exit 119. The slide was assessed to be on westbound lanes only and was about 70 feet wide by 5-7 feet deep.
Several newspapers are reporting that debris washed down from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar following a flash flood.
Motorists were advised to travel on a detour around the mudslide area that added another 2.5 hours additional travel time, which included travel through Silverthorne, Kremling, Craig and Rifle on Colo. 9, U.S. 40 and Colo. 13.
Other CDOT news that may affect local travelers this week includes regularly scheduled daytime closures on U.S. 50 between mileposts 123 and 127, Little Blue Creek Canyon, until noon July 2.
The canyon will be open through 8:20 a.m. July 6 for the Independence Day weekend. Scheduled closures will continue at that time.
For more information call the project hotline at 970-340-4333 or visit www.us50info.com.
To receive project text updates, text us50 to 21000. Charges may apply.
