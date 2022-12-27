Salida Community Center hosted the annual Salida Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day, serving 600 meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including delivered meals.
Community Center Director Elaine Allemang said, “Everything went really well and, with the volunteers, it was awesome.
Allemang began her day at 4 a.m. to start setting things up for volunteers and community members.
Meals were delivered to as far away as Cotopaxi and Villa Grove, and many people came to pick up meals to take home.
Community members were also invited to dine in with others for the Christmas meal, a practice that was suspended during the first two years of the COVID- pandemic.
Also new at this year’s Christmas meal was the cooking talents of retired local chef Don Potts, who organized preparation of the food.
In the past Potts, whose Shallots restaurant was a downtown staple for 10 years, has loaned meat cutters for preparation of the meal. This year he took on the task of preparing the meal.
He and his crew, consisting of wife Sheree, Rick Hamilton and Gary Muramoto, began working at 5:30 a.m. to get everything ready.
This year’s meal consisted of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and peach cobbler.
Allemang said about 100 pounds of turkey and 100 pounds of ham were served, along with the trimmings.
Food is only one part of the community meal, the other being community.
Since COVID-19, most holiday meals have been delivered or picked up to be enjoyed at home.
David and Lynn Angelo of Salida chose to eat their meal at the community center.
“It’s the feeling of community,” Lynn said, adding that sense has been hard to come by in recent years.
Volunteers Andrew and Teresa Koransky echoed that feeling.
Andrew said volunteering is a tradition in his family. He grew up Jewish, and his family would volunteer to do food service at senior centers at Christmas to give Christian workers time with their families.
The Koranskys have volunteered at the community dinner for years.
Teresa said the rest of their family live in other states.
“This is a nice thing to do,” she said.
