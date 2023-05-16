The Salida Hospital District board of directors will seat newly elected board members during its meeting at noon today.
The board will also administer oaths of office, appoint new members to board positions and appoint members to the HRRMC Foundation board.
The board will hear from Brian Turner with Solvista Health Center during the meeting. Turner will discuss progression with overnight services and interfacing with the hospital’s emergency department.
Standard reports will be presented to the board, and an executive session is scheduled to discuss risk management, grievance reports, property negotiations, provider agreements and the wound care clinic.
