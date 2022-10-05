Chaffee County Commissioners spent about five hours Tuesday considering Land Use Code text amendments concerning agritourism and private land as part of module 1 of the Land Use Code update.
After fine-tuning the language in each section, commissioners approved text amendments for the sections regarding agritourism, camping on private land for personal use and the first section regarding private land camping.
The remaining section covering workforce camping on private land was continued to the Oct. 11 meeting.
In other business, Diesslin Structures Inc. was approved as the construction manager/general contractor for the North End Public Safety complex building per recommendation by staff.
The work to be done is pre-construction work to be done for $20,000.
DSI will have to return to the commissioners at a later date with a “not to exceed” proposal and county approval before beginning the construction project.
Commissioners approved a contract for $143,351 with Pavement Maintenance Services for a service road pavement project at Salida Airport Harriet Alexander Field.
Airport manager Zech Papp said some of the site preparation and grading could be done inhouse to reduce overall costs.
Scott Peterson of Chaffee County Visitors Bureau presented three contracts related to tourism in the county.
The first was a five-panel kiosk to be erected at the Whipple bridge in Buena Vista to replace outdated information signage, which will not only provide local recreation information, but also present the Adventure by Nature pledge to acquaint visitors with responsible recreation information.
The commissioners allocated $14,999 to be paid to the Town of Buena Vista to be used over 10 years for the space.
The commissioners also approved $28,296.46 to reprint the Chaffee County Visitors Guide with minor additions
The county will also help fund the printing of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Visitors Guide with a grant for $30,000 or 15,000 copies.
A bid by L.M. Kersting to build a sand shed for Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department was awarded. The total cost of the project is projected at $335,413.70.
A contract with United Roofing for roofing project for two buildings at Chaffee County landfill was approved for $66,998.92. the funds for the project were pre-budgeted.
Josh Rishavy of Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation made a presentation on a Department of Local Affairs Rural Economic Development Initiative grant which would allow CCEDC to provide micro grants for new businesses to take advantage of programs related to the Business Acceleration Program.
The program is designed to promote strategies for a more diverse and year-round economy, less reliant of tourism and visitors.
The idea is to grow year-round-jobs, Rishavy said.
The grant would build on programs funded by DOLA last year.
The commissioners approved the grant application.
Commissioners also approved a letter of support for a Department of Energy grant application and support of Operation Greenlight, a veterans’ recognition proclamation to be formally presented and signed at the Oct. 11 meeting.
Two land issues were continued.
The Veltri heritage water subdivision exemption was continued until Nov. 1 at the the applicant’s request.
The Yunikar Agricultural subdivision exemption was continued to Oct. 11 due to a clerical error in the staff prepared paperwork.
The Elk Run Estates minor subdivision final plat was approved as amended during the public hearing process.
