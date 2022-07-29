Carl Weiss

Carl Weiss

Carl Weiss will celebrate his 100th birthday at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbine Manor Care Center, his daughter Jennifer Alexander announced, encouraging friends and family to stop by.

Born in Bachelor Springs, Kansas, Weiss and his wife, Geneva, were married for 74 years, until her death in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. The family moved to the Chaffee County area in 1968.

