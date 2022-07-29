Carl Weiss will celebrate his 100th birthday at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbine Manor Care Center, his daughter Jennifer Alexander announced, encouraging friends and family to stop by.
Born in Bachelor Springs, Kansas, Weiss and his wife, Geneva, were married for 74 years, until her death in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. The family moved to the Chaffee County area in 1968.
Alexander said Weiss was an Army staff sergeant stationed in the Philippines and New Guinea during World War II, where “he kept runways open and beaches cleared.”
She said his time in New Guinea was a struggle, with “headhunters on one side of the island and Japanese soldiers on the other.”
Weiss worked as a bookkeeper for a lumber company in Buena Vista, Alexander said, and then for a property ownership association in Crestone. Weiss finally retired at age 76, then moved to Columbine Manor about three years ago.
Weiss loved collecting stamps and rocks, Alexander said. He had such a large collection of local rocks and materials that he donated most of it to Adams State University.
“He was a good dad, provider and husband,” Alexander said. “He always took care of business. And they love him at the nursing home.”
Weiss has two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.
Alexander said while Weiss is still very cognizant, his Parkinson’s has made it difficult for him to communicate and get around.
“He understands what’s going on; he just has difficulty speaking,” she said, but knows he would still love people to stop by and wish him happy birthday.
Dorothy Olson, a longtime Salida resident and former nurse, will celebrate her 90th birthday at a party from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
Friends and family are invited, a press release stated.
