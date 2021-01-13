Chaffee County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to issue a proclamation honoring the life and work of Jim Wilson, who is stepping down as Colorado House Representative.
Wilson, who joined the meeting via Zoom, said he didn’t do it for the recognition and he was glad he was able to get a lot of things done for the state, District 60 and Chaffee County.
“It’s been a tremendous road to walk, and I appreciate the proclamation and recognition,” Wilson said.
Wilson thanked the commissioners and congratulated commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt on their re-elections. Both were sworn in today at the beginning of the meeting. Felt was re-elected as chairman and Baker as vice-chairman.
Commissioners unanimously approved the Bainbridge heritage water subdivision exemption with one request.
During the staff report, Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said the property had been split by CR 109E, resulting in the septic system for the existing home being on one side of the road, and the leach field on the other.
Mike Henderson, representing applicant Chris Bainbridge, said they weren’t really sure where that pipe was, or how deep, since he couldn’t survey underground.
Commissioners asked Bainbridge erect a sign noting the buried sewer line. Bainbridge said he wasn’t aware of a sewer crossing sign, but would put something together.
Felt joked that instead Bainbridge could just pave the country road.
The board unanimously passed the Olson heritage water subdivision exemption, also with a request, asking the applicant to meet with one of their neighbors.
Roorda reported that the county received a letter on Monday which did not meet the deadline for submission of public comment.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the letter, then read it aloud, as applicants Drew Welch, Kristi Olson and their representative Tracy Vandaveer with the Crabtree Group had not seen the letter.
The letter was from Patrick “Rick” Moore, a neighbor of Welch and Olson.
Moore said he was concerned about the exemption, which divided a 5.11 acre lot into two lots, 2.08 and 3.03 acres and how it might affect his property. Moore said he was a Vietnam veteran and had moved to his current home to get away from everything. Moore admitted that he had never met Welch or Olson.
Jefferson Moore, Rick’s nephew and a judge from San Antonio, Texas, joined the Zoom meeting to speak on behalf of Rick.
Welch and Olson said they had no immediate plans for the property and would be happy to meet with Rick.
Jefferson said he too would help his uncle adjust to any possible changes.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• Three contracts with EnB Janitorial for service at the fairgrounds, the Touber Building, the county building and courthouse.
• A contract with Scott Peterson to remain as the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau marketing director.
• The Valley View School subdivision exemption for public benefit.
