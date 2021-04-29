A Public Utilities Commission administrative law judge will conduct a remote public comment hearing on Thursday, May 13, on a proposal by Xcel Energy to reallocate electric costs among its various customer classes.
The public comment hearing will begin at 4 p.m. and last until concluded, but no later than 6 p.m. Individuals who wish to provide public comments during the hearing may do so either by telephone or computer.
Detailed instructions on how to participate by phone or computer can be found in the decision scheduling the public comment hearing.
If approved by the PUC, there would be no change to the company’s total annual revenue under the proposal. However, it would impose different bill impacts on different types of customers.
Rates for typical residential electric customers would increase by $4.85 a month, or 6.65 percent; while rates for commercial electric customers would increase by $0.16 a month, or 0.15 percent. Monthly rates for typical Secondary General, Primary General and Transmission General customers would all decrease.
The company is also proposing to: eliminate the summer tiered rate structure for residential customers; establish a permanent time-of-use rate option for residential and small commercial customers; and implement a voluntary flat bill payment offering for residential customers that allows participating customers to have a customized, fixed monthly bill amount for utility services.
Members of the public also may submit written comments about the proposal by using the PUC’s on-line comment form at https://puc.colorado.gov/puccomments under proceeding 20AL-0432E.
