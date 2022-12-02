County to receive $1.6M

Chaffee County will receive $1.6 million from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, money from the $2 billion in appropriations made to the fund through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to provide general support for eligible counties and tribal governments.
Chaffee County is one of 2,086 local government entities considered eligible for funding, with a total of $71 million allocated to 57 Colorado counties.
Commissioner Keith Baker said, “We are grateful to have these funds coming into Chaffee. As a county with over 80 percent nontaxable public lands in our jurisdiction, our local revenue generation is limited here. Programs like the LATCF funding bolster our ability to make substantial investments back into our community.”
The county will receive funds in two installations of $804,325, one in late 2022 and one in early 2023. Though the Chaffee County administration and Board of County Commissioners have not yet made a final determination on how the funding will be used, early discussions have included capital projects such as the new North-End Public Safety Complex outside Buena Vista and county fairgrounds upgrades.
“The North-End Public Safety Complex has actually been a project or vision that has been considered for quite a number of years,” Beth Helmke, deputy director of administration for Chaffee County, said.
“It’s an opportunity to establish a facility right outside of Buena Vista that can co-locate critical emergency services, primarily for Chaffee County EMS and the Chaffee County sheriff, and then also have the opportunity for Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management to have an emergency operations center location.”
The complex would also offer a flex space for county commissioner meetings and public convening, as well as public use for different local organizations and other things that might need meeting space.
“It’s been something that particularly the emergency services folks have been evaluating and definitely a recognized as a need, given the increase in call volume at the north end of the county both for EMS folks as well as the sheriff’s office,” Helmke said.
“The primary facilities for both of those entities are located down in the Salida area, so it’s difficult to be able to provide the response that the North End needs. … So, we finally started to get some conceptual plans together over the last year and have pursued some funding to actually help support the construction here over the next few years.”
As the county explores conceptual designs in the coming weeks, Helmke said they’re expecting initial estimates for the project in December. The complex would be constructed on 2 acres of county-owned property off Steele and Gregg drives near Central Colorado Regional Airport.
While the fund money was distributed to the county, the county has also received grant money through the Department of Local Affairs for the complex, as well as support from U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.
“We were awarded $750,000 from (DOLA) earlier this year, and we also have a request that’s been supported by both Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet through congressionally designated spending. So if that gets awarded, that would bring another million dollars into this project,” Helmke said.
Helmke sees the complex as an opportunity to expand local emergency responders’ ability to serve the north end of the county, as well as improve responders’ experiences by creating on-site lodging.
“(Emergency responders) spend a lot of time on the road with ambulances and other response vehicles going back and forth, and this would increase their ability to provide service at the north end and reduce the amount of time that they’re on the road,” she said. “Part of the design of the complex is to have some on-site lodging for EMS personnel so that when they’re pulling those kinds of double shifts, they’ve got the ability to be there on-site. … It allows us to attract and retain emergency services personnel and it would be a great training facility.
The Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund money can be used to cover any costs incurred on or after March 15, 2021, for any governmental purposes such as general operations and essential services, capital projects and infrastructure needs.
The amount allocated was based on accounts for the amount of federal lands within Chaffee County’s boundaries, local economic conditions, poverty rates, household income, land values and unemployment rates over the past 20 years.
For more information about county projects, visit www.chaffeecounty.org.
