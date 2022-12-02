County to receive $1.6M

Chaffee County will receive $1.6 million from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, money from the $2 billion in appropriations made to the fund through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to provide general support for eligible counties and tribal governments.

Chaffee County is one of 2,086 local government entities considered eligible for funding, with a total of $71 million allocated to 57 Colorado counties.

