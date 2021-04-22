The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office opened a public input period Tuesday on the subject of dispersed camping in BLM-managed lands in Chaffee County.
In Buena Vista’s backyard, that includes the Fourmile Travel Management Area. BLM is seeking feedback on routes and camping areas throughout BLM-managed lands in order “to develop preliminary alternatives for managing travel and camping use.”
The planning effort is intended to support Chaffee County’s Recreation in Balance initiative, a news release Tuesday from BLM stated. Among that initiative’s goals are to explore how recreation can happen in the county in a way that’s more environmentally sustainable.
“Dispersed camping on public lands in Chaffee County has grown in popularity over the past few years and this open house will help us get poised to begin a formal planning effort,” said Royal Gorge field manager Keith Berger. “We are eager to hear from the public and get their perspectives on minimizing impacts to resources and existing uses to ensure everyone can continue enjoying their public lands.”
A report published by Envision Chaffee County at the beginning of the year gave the county a grade of D- on its progress toward the goal of maintaining healthy forests, waters, wildlife and working lands.
Comments can be submitted through the ePlanning website https://go.usa.gov/xHDQ7 through May 20.
More information on the public input period and instructions for providing input can be found on the project’s ePlanning website.
Formal public scoping for the project is expected to begin in late summer 2021.
