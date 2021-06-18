Salida ArtWalk will celebrate its 28th year June 25-27 with free interactive art experiences, artist demonstrations, displays at downtown galleries and pop-up exhibits, a Mini Masterpiece Auction and theater and dance performances.
More than 35 business venues will participate with art displays, according to a press release.
Among the interactive events is a Community Art Project in Riverside Park at Sackett Avenue and F Street. Envisioned by local artist Curtis Killorn, the large wall structure offers a blank palette that will be transformed by colorful paintings, drawings and words left by visitors.
The Community Scarf Project invites attendees to contribute to a scarf being created by silk and mosaic artist Shanna Robb. Once completed, the scarf will be donated to the Salida Council for the Arts as an auction item for its Fall 2021 Valley Visions Show.
The project will be set up all three days at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 119A E. First St.
An annual Salida Council for the Arts fundraiser, the Mini Masterpiece Auction allows attendees to bid on tiny artworks. Bids start at $25. This year the auction will take place from 3-5 p.m. June 26 outside Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
In addition to visual art, Salida ArtWalk will feature live theater and dance performances June 26 and 27 in Riverside Park. This year’s theater production is “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” a humorous presentation of every show Shakespeare wrote in less than 100 minutes. Live performances will take place from 6-8 p.m. both days, with an opening dance recital by Sventastik Dance at 5 p.m. June 26.
All events are free.
For more information and a link to the mobile venue map, visit salidaartwalk.org.
