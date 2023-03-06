Bill Almquist, Community Development director for Salida, will be presenting the feedback and city had received regarding the South Ark Neighborhood Plan during the city council’s work session 6 p.m. Monday.
Almquist will submit a slide show with the survey results of how residents would like to see the South Ark neighborhood, formerly Vandaveer Ranch, developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.