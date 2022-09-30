The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that it will offer free P.O. boxes to Buena Vista residents.
The announcement was made Sept. 23 shortly after the Buena Vista Citizens for Better Post Office mailed a letter to Sen. Michael Bennet’s office asking for action to be taken in the wake of not receiving any response or reply from the USPS.
Now, starting on Jan. 2, the Buena Vista Post Office will offer free P.O. boxes to residents within zip code 81211 who are not currently being serviced by a delivery route. To receive these services, customers of USPS will have to sign and complete a PS Form 1093, which will then need to be presented to the Buena Vista Post Office, USPS said in Monday’s press release.
“Not all of the particulars are figured out as of yet. We are diligently working to update our database on who qualifies for a free box and who is serviced by an existing delivery route. The basic qualification is that if you are not or cannot be serviced by a delivery route, then you would qualify for a free box,” James Boxrud, USPS strategic communications officer, said.
Only one free post office box will given to each household. Customers whose P.O. box rent expires between the current date and Jan. 2 can begin the application process now.
Boxrud said, “The postmaster will evaluate various criteria under DMM 508.4.5 and .4.8, including local laws, physical barriers and whether the customer is situated along an existing carrier route.”
The announcement also mentioned that customers who are approved for the free service may experience a reduction in P.O. box size and may be asked to accept general delivery upon P.O. box shortages.
“I believe we have plenty of P.O. boxes available, but if we were to run out of P.O. boxes customers would then be put on a wait list and be able to use general delivery until a P.O. box becomes available,” Boxrud said.
