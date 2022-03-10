Despite being under COVID-19 restrictions, Salida’s sales and marijuana tax collection was up 20.1 percent last year compared to 2020.
The city collected a total of $12,528,182 from its 3 percent sales tax, marijuana tax and shared county tax monies.
Salida collected $8,194,389 in city sales tax, up 19 percent. For shared county tax, it collected $3,207,757, up 24.3 percent. And for marijuana tax, the city collected $126,036, up 1.1 percent from 2020.
The city budgeted to receive $9,909.900, a variance of 26.5 percent.
For December 2021, the city was up 7.6 percent from last year in its tax collection, bringing in $1,036,538 compared to $963,727 in December 2020 in all three categories. The city had budgeted to collect $851,248, a difference of $185,290, or 21.8 percent.
