by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council unanimously approved the community grants recommendations from the city’s donor advised fund, which is administered by Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Betsy Dittenber, foundation executive director, presented the foundation’s recommendations to the council.
The city has budgeted 1 percent of its 3 percent sales tax revenues for charitable giving in 2022, about $86,510 in the 2022 annual budget. The foundation, after reviewing grant requests, suggested donations in the amount of $85,857. The remaining money, $653, will roll over into next year’s fund.
Foundation makes awards
Chaffee County Community Foundation recently awarded 34 local nonprofits with $135,563 in funding from the Town of Buena Vista and the City of Salida Community Grants Funds.
The average award size for each nonprofit was $2,078. In 2021, the grant process awarded 32 nonprofits with a total of $80,000 in funding, a press release stated.
The grant review committee consisted of eight volunteers who contributed at least 25 hours of their time to review applicants and make funding recommendations.
Beginning in 2020, the foundation formed a partnership with Buena Vista trustees and Salida City Council to bring more consistency, transparency and impartiality to their community grants processes. The foundation designed and administered a separate online application process for each municipality to which organizations could request grant support from Buena Vista and Salida.
Foundation Executive Director Betsy Dittenber said the 2022 grant process shifted from project-based funding to operating funding, which helps the nonprofit sector cover hard-to-pay-for expenses that are inherently necessary for their program to exist.
“Organizations were evaluated on their total impact – not on the impact of a particular project,” Dittenber said.
Foundation Grants Chair Rachele Vierthaler said, “We value our partnership with the City of Salida and the Town of Buena Vista and are honored to bring together a variety of volunteer community members to review grant applications and determine how the municipal grant funds will impact their local communities.”
The foundation will host two Grant Readiness Workshops in May for nonprofits looking to strengthen their grant-writing skills for future Chaffee County Community Foundation opportunities or other funders.
Session 1 will be 2-3:30 p.m. May 10 at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., and will cover grant application basics. Session 2 will be 9-10:30 a.m. May 24 at Salida Regional Library and will cover how to tell the nonprofit story through a compelling grant narrative. To learn more and register for these events, visit https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/events-workshops-1.
For questions or more information, contact Dittenber at betsy@chaffeecommunity.org or at 719-204-5071.
