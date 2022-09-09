Salida City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve Ordinance 2022-17, setting the language for two November ballot questions regarding increases to short-term rental licenses and occupational lodging tax.
The first ballot question will ask to levy an annual $1,000 occupational license tax on all short-term rentals.
Currently short-term rental owners are charged $500 for new licenses and $270 a year for renewals. The ballot question does not specifically refer to renewal licenses, and calls to the city for clarification went unreturned by press time.
The second question would increase the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals only, from the current maximum of $4.82 to $15 per bedroom per night.
The questions can be decided by the voters separately.
There are currently 230 short-term rental licenses within the city. In 2016 there were 105.
The city Finance Department estimates the occupational lodging tax increase will generate up to $525,000, while the increase in the licensing fee will generate $275,000.
The Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, requires the city to state an estimate of how much revenue will be generated, and if the amount collected exceeds that amount, taxpayers could be refunded the excess money.
While the city council has talked about various ways the city can spend the revenue, including using the money to fund leasing Sands Lake from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, deed restriction purchases and assisting the Chaffee Housing Authority, the ordinance only states that “all proceeds of such tax, together with investment earnings thereon, be used primarily to promote affordable housing within the city.”
The vote was 5-0 due to Councilman Harald Kasper being absent. Mayor Dan Shore was also absent, so Mayor Pro-Tem Justin Critelli filled in.
In other business, council unanimously approved:
• Two ordinances and two resolutions approving the Newman annexation and rezoning for 7680 CR 140, which was zoned high-density residential.
• A development agreement for Jane’s Place at Colo. 291 and Third Street.
• A request to extend the amplified sound permit requests for High Side Bar and Grill through the end of October.
• A resolution authorizing purchase of 12.7 acres of property adjacent to Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field to extend the airport’s runway protection zone, with the city covering half the price of $600,000 while the county covers the other half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.