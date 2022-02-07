Equity markets finished higher on Friday as investors focused on the positive readthrough from the better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
Strong earnings from Amazon also helped improve sentiment, with tech partly reversing yesterday’s pullback.
Despite the heightened volatility, stocks finished higher for the week, led by the energy sector.
Oil was higher for the sixth consecutive session, trading at about $92 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 1.9 percent, its highest level since January 2020, and global bond yields were also higher, supported by the hawkish tilts from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.
Friday’s highlight was the very strong January employment report, which is a positive sign for the economy, but boosted expectations for tighter monetary policy.
Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs, handily exceeding estimates of 125,000.
Not only did the January payrolls surprise to the upside, but also revisions to the prior two months added a sizable 709,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate ticked higher, but for a good reason, as more workers came back into the work fore, pushing the labor-force participation rate higher to 62.2 percent from 61.9 percent in December.
The job market’s resiliency, as demonstrated by today’s release, likely solidifies the Fed’s plan to start removing its accommodation, as now both the inflation and employment mandates suggest that the economy no longer needs help.
Equity markets have stabilized some after January’s correction and uptick in volatility.
However, concerns remain that high inflation, which is driving a shift in central-bank policies, poses a risk for the markets and the economy.
The BoE hiked rates yesterday, and the ECB warned over upside risk to inflation, leaving the door open for a 2022 liftoff.
Despite fears that the removal of the central banks’ emergency accommodation will bring a premature end to the economic expansion, we believe that the economy is strong enough to absorb the upcoming interest-rate hikes.
Gross domestic product is growing at an above-average pace, the unemployment rate has declined near historic lows, and longer-term rates are negative in real terms (after accounting for inflation).
Therefore, lifting the policy rate from zero is unlikely to choke off the economy this year, in our view.
However, the rise in borrowing costs and the withdrawal of support will likely mean more volatility and some pressure in market valuations.
