Human remains found on June 19, 2020, in Park County have been identified through DNA testing as those of Gregory Allan Woodford, who had lived in Roanoke and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Hikers discovered the remains while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness, according to a press release.
A 17-member team from Park County Sheriff’s Office, Park County Coroner’s Office, Search and Rescue, the Forensic Canine unit, anthropologists and the original witnesses recovered the remains. Attempts to identify the remains at the time were unsuccessful, and no missing person report was found.
In January 2022, Park County Coroner David Kintz Jr. retained United Data Connect to analyze the remains and conduct investigative genetic genealogy. DNA extraction was performed by Bode Technology of Virginia. Gene By Gene Ltd of Houston, Texas conducted whole genome sequencing and provided the genetic profile of family matches to United Data Connect during the last week of May.
